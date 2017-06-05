Search Resumes For Teen Missing On Lake Lavon

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The search to find a 17-year-old missing on Lake Lavon will resume this morning. The teen was last seen jumping into the water from a party barge Sunday afternoon. He never resurfaced.

Search crews were out using sonar equipment, combing the waters on the lake until well after dark Sunday night and they are preparing to get back on the water with morning light.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Tony Norton said the teen was on a party boat with a church group, near the Colin Park Marina.

The teens were said to be jumping off the top deck of the boat into the water, which Norton said could be very dangerous. “There’s no need to jump off of that top deck into the water, especially from that height,” he said. “There’re so many things that can go wrong. You can land wrong; you can hit somebody else who’s in the water. If you land wrong, you can break your neck or back, knock the air out of you.

Those on the lake with the teen said he is a “relatively good swimmer,” but Norton said he wasn’t wearing a life preserver. The teenager’s father said his son is a junior in high school and is here in North Texas for the summer visiting him from Louisiana.

According to the Game Warden there have been a number of similar cases already this summer. “Without a life jacket, unless there’s someone there with you, there’s no one to grab you if you go under,” Norton said. “We’ve had too many this year.”

In his district alone, Norton said there have already been nine drownings so far this summer, when he normally only works eight for the whole season.

Resuce crews returning to the lake today said they plan to keep searching until the young man is found.