Several People Shot At Orlando Business, Multiple Fatalities

Several people have been shot at an Orlando, Florida business.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning in an industrial area of Orlando. Several people were shot and there are multiple fatalities.
Officials say the situation has ‘stabilized’ and the area has been ‘contained.’
The shooting took place at or near Gerber Collision & Glass, an auto body repair shop off Forsyth Road.
There are reports the shooter was a disgruntled employee of the business. That shooter is also now dead.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.
Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.
