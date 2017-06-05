Several People Shot At Orlando Business, Multiple Fatalities

Several people have been shot at an Orlando, Florida business.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning in an industrial area of Orlando. Several people were shot and there are multiple fatalities.

Officials say the situation has ‘stabilized’ and the area has been ‘contained.’

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The shooting took place at or near Gerber Collision & Glass, an auto body repair shop off Forsyth Road.

There are reports the shooter was a disgruntled employee of the business. That shooter is also now dead.

MORE: One confirmed shooting and multiple fatalities at Orlando, FL business, authorities say https://t.co/B7NKuUMEnd pic.twitter.com/78iiRNTWYR — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2017

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information.