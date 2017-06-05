CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

North Texas High School Teacher Indicted For Recording Students Undressing

June 5, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Carrollton Police, George Edwin Thomas III, Invasive Visual Recording, R.L. Turner High School, teacher indicted

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An R.L. Turner High School teacher accused in March with secretly recording students undress has been indicted.

George Edwin Thomas III, 54, faces six charges of invasive visual recording.

Thomas taught several science classes at R.L. Turner High.

Police said he recorded at least six female students in various stages of undress without their knowledge during the 2015-2016 school year.

Documents obtained by CBSDFW Monday show Thomas’ girlfriend found the videos on a thumb drive and turned them over to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Student Perla Martinez told CBS11 in March suspicions about Thomas were nothing new.

“I would hear my friends saying that, they were like, something about this teacher doesn’t seem right because he was just a little bit off. Sometimes he would seem weird around girls,” Martinez said.

Senior Josh Placeres said when Thomas was his track coach, he would often hear from female athletes that the coach would have them change clothes in his classroom.

“He just locked himself in the classroom and watched these girls change and watch them stretch,” Placeres said.

Since he never actually witnessed it himself, Placeres said he didn’t feel right reporting what he heard, but now he regrets keeping quiet.

“I feel like I should have… go and tell other people about it,” Placeres said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch