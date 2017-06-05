North Texas High School Teacher Indicted For Recording Students Undressing

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An R.L. Turner High School teacher accused in March with secretly recording students undress has been indicted.

George Edwin Thomas III, 54, faces six charges of invasive visual recording.

Thomas taught several science classes at R.L. Turner High.

Police said he recorded at least six female students in various stages of undress without their knowledge during the 2015-2016 school year.

Documents obtained by CBSDFW Monday show Thomas’ girlfriend found the videos on a thumb drive and turned them over to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Student Perla Martinez told CBS11 in March suspicions about Thomas were nothing new.

“I would hear my friends saying that, they were like, something about this teacher doesn’t seem right because he was just a little bit off. Sometimes he would seem weird around girls,” Martinez said.

Senior Josh Placeres said when Thomas was his track coach, he would often hear from female athletes that the coach would have them change clothes in his classroom.

“He just locked himself in the classroom and watched these girls change and watch them stretch,” Placeres said.

Since he never actually witnessed it himself, Placeres said he didn’t feel right reporting what he heard, but now he regrets keeping quiet.

“I feel like I should have… go and tell other people about it,” Placeres said.