Teen Arrested After Dallas Playground Goes Up In Flames

SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was charged with felony criminal mischief after surveillance video shows him setting a Dallas playground on fire, according to police.
Police said it all started Saturday with a foam cup on fire, which was placed on the Youth World playground on West Wheatland Road near South Polk Street.
When firefighters arrived, the playground was fully engulfed in flames. They deployed hand-lines and extinguished the flames, limiting the damage to the area of origin.
While there were no witnesses who saw the fire begin, investigators were able to acquire surveillance footage which showed two young boys in the area prior to the fire. After identifying the 17-year-old and an 11-year-old seen on the video, the older boy was arrested.
The entire structure set on fire was destroyed. It was valued at $27,000.