4 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people were killed and multiple people were injured in a five-vehicle crash on SH 121 at CR 528 around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Six people were rushed to area hospitals according to DPS. Two were taken by air ambulance. Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
SH 121 is closed in both directions.
The crash happened near Westminster.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.
DPS has not released any details on the ages or identities of the victims.
This is a developing story.