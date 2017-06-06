70 Arrested In North Texas And Oklahoma During ICE Operation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that 70 criminal immigrants and others were recently arrested in North Texas and Oklahoma during a 3-day operation.

The people arrested either came from Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Korea, Mexico, Zimbabwe or Sri Lanka. In all, six women and 64 men, ranging in age from 10 to 50 years old, were arrested.

ICE officials say a Mexican national arrested by the Dallas Mobile Criminal Alien Team and Fugitive Operations Team was among the worst offenders. The 28-year-old had been convicted of possession of controlled substance and was a member of the Eastside Homeboys criminal street gang.

Another top arrest was made by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers in Sherman, the A 40-year-old Mexican national there had convictions for drug possession and DWI.

Anyone arrested, who has outstanding deportation orders, or who illegally re-entered the U.S. after being deported, is subject to immediate deportation after completing any required prison sentence.

Anyone “who enters, attempts to enter, or is found in the United States after being removed” faces felony charges punishable by up to two years in federal prison, if convicted. The punishment increases if they have previous convictions for other crimes.