City Events To Mark 1 Year Since Dallas Police Ambush

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Next month will be one year since the deadly ambush on police in downtown Dallas that killed five officers. It was July 7 of last year that a shooter attacked police after a peaceful protest. The city on Tuesday will announce details about a Weekend of Honor that is planned to mark the occasion.

It seems like not long ago that the walkway of the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters was turned into a giant memorial, with people bringing flowers and signs as a way of honoring the fallen and showing their appreciation for the work that police officers do every day.

City leaders want to recreate that sense of togetherness this year.

A series of programs are being planned throughout Dallas. The goal of these events is to, first, remember the four Dallas police officers and one DART police officer who were killed in the sniper attack. But officials also want to unite the city, ensuring that everyone — both police officers and citizens — feel like they have a safe place to go and reflect.

Specifics about the Weekend of Honor events will be unveiled at a news conference on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, former Dallas Police Department Chief David Brown releases a memoir entitled “Called to Rise.” Brown was a key figure in bringing the city together last year, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. In the new book, Brown shares his personal story. He retired from the force last fall.