Ex-MMA Fighter ‘War Machine’ Sentenced In Kidnap, Beating Case

June 6, 2017 6:21 AM
Filed Under: Christy Mack, Corey Thomas, Crime, Jonathan Koppenhaver, MMA, UFC, War Machine

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The former mixed martial arts fighter known as ‘War Machine’ was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison for kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting his porn actress ex-girlfriend and attacking her male friend at her Las Vegas home in 2014.

Jonathan Koppenhaver, 35, offered an apology full of self-loathing on Monday and said he’d tried to kill himself, but that he has turned to religion while behind bars.

He’ll be 71 before he’s eligible for parole in the attacks on Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.

christy mack Ex MMA Fighter War Machine Sentenced In Kidnap, Beating Case

Christine Mackinday aka ‘Christy Mack’ survived a savage domestic violence assault by then-boyfriend Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver aka ‘War Machine.’ (photo courtesy: Instagram)

The Associated Press normally does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mack gave AP permission to use her name and has spoken publicly about her experience with domestic violence.

Defense attorney Jay Leiderman says Koppenhaver will appeal

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

