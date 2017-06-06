CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Fox Hires Former NFL Officiating Chief Blandino As Analyst

June 6, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Dean Blandino, FOX Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Fox has hired former NFL officiating chief Dean Blandino to work as a rules analyst for the network’s college football and NFL coverage in 2017.

Blandino joins Mike Pereira, another former head of NFL officiating who has been Fox’s rules analyst for several years.

The announcement was made Tuesday by John Entz, president of production and executive producer at Fox Sports.

Blandino, who worked under Pereira at the NFL beginning in 1998, resigned from the league earlier this year,

“Something I’ve always admired about Fox Sports is their dedication to keeping viewers as informed as possible when it comes to the rules and regulations of the game,” Blandino said. “They were the trailblazers in creating this type of position, and I’m excited to now be a part of it.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

