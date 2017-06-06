Governor Abbott Says Bathroom Bill Will Be Topic Of Special Session

June 6, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: greg abbott, Special Legislation Session, Special session, Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a special legislative session on Tuesday afternoon.

The session will take place on July 18, 2017. Governor Abbott says the first order of business is the sunset bill.

Abbott said last week his biggest disappointment was the fact that lawmakers didn’t pass the bill, that would allow the Texas Medical Board and four other state agencies to continue operating past September.

The Governor also said property tax reform and bathroom privacy will also be on the docket for the special session.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

