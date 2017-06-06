CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Houston, North Texas Agree On Home-And-Home Football Series

June 6, 2017 5:52 AM
Filed Under: Apogee Stadium, Football, Houston, Mean Green, University Of North Texas

DENTON (AP) –  Houston and North Texas have agreed on a home-and-home football series that will include a rematch of the first game played at the Mean Green’s campus stadium.

The series announced Monday will include the Cougars playing at Apogee Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019, their first trip there since beating North Texas 48-23 in the stadium’s inaugural game in 2011. Houston quarterback Case Keenum threw for 458 yards with five touchdowns in that game.

The second game of the agreement is set to be played in Houston on Sept. 23, 2023.

North Texas and Houston have split their 14 meetings that date back to 1947. The Cougars won the previous time they played, 44-21 at home in 2012.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

