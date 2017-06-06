Ken Foote’s Summer Songs 2017: California Sun

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Ken Foote’s Summer Songs 2017: California Sun

June 6, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: California Sun, Foote Files, Ken Foote, summer songs

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – In 1962, six guys from South Bend, Indiana Central High School formed a rock band called The Rivieras. Their style was surf rock, frat rock and just plain ole rock and roll. They were a one-hit wonder group but only by the skin of their teeth!

In early 1964, the British invasion of music artists was quickly landing in America, with The Beatles being at the forefront of the charge. The Fab Four hit the Billboard Top 40 on January 25, 1964 with “I Want To Hold Your Hand” that went all the way to #1. Nine days later, on February 1, 1964, the Rivieras hit the chart with “California Sun.” Written by Henry Glover and Morris Levy, the lyrics go like this:

“Well I’m going out west where I belong
Where the days are short and the nights are long
Where I’ll walk
And they walk
I’ll twist
And they twist
And I’ll shimmy
And they shimmy
And I’ll fly
And they fly
Where they’re out there having fun
In the warm California sun”

Given the enormity of the British rock invasion hitting America, if the Rivieras had waited too much longer, this song might have gotten lost! It ranked #5 on Billboard with a nine-week run on the chart, but that would be it for the group who later broke up in 1966. Performed with organ, bass, guitars, and drums, these guys had a moment of fame on American Top 40 radio and the American music scene. This is one of my favorite summer songs of all time, with a run time of 2:23.

So from 1964, The Rivieras with “California Sun”!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch