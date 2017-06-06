Police Investigate Shooting At Midlothian WalMart

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW) – A fight in the parking lot at a local Walmart led to a shooting that left two people wounded, one of them critically.
Midlothian Police say the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Monday at the WalMart store on Highway 67 near Main Street.
According to police, a group of young men got into a fight outside the store, someone pulled a gun and started shooting, hitting one man in the chest another in the arm.
One man was airlifted to Parkland and is listed in critical condition. His identity has not been released.
The accused shooter drove the second victim to a hospital in Waxahachie where he was arrested.
The man shot in the arm is expected to recover.
Police continue to investigate this incident.