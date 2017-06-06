CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Sam Houston State Upsets Texas Tech 4-3 For Super Regional Bid

June 6, 2017 5:45 AM
LUBBOCK (AP) — Hunter Hearn scored twice and drove in two more runs to lead Sam Houston State to a 4-3 victory over host Texas Tech, and the Bearkats are going to an NCAA super regional for the first time.

After Hearn reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning to drive in a run and tie the game at 3-all, he scored from first on second baseman Brian Klein’s throwing error that ricocheted down the right field line.

Sam Houston State (44-21), the Southland Conference tournament champ, will play Florida State in the super regional.

The Bearkats dropped into the loser’s bracket after a 6-0 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. But the Bearkats then beat Arizona for the second time in the Lubbock Regional and won twice against the Red Raiders (45-17), the No. 5 national seed and a College World Series team last season.

Nick Mikolajchak worked the ninth for his 13th save, striking out clean-up hitter Hunter Hargrove with two runners on base to end the game. Hargrove had three hits.

Riley Cooper (4-3), the third of five Bearkats pitchers, allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Parker Mushinski (3-2) took the loss.

