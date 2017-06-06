CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Signs For ‘Negro’ Toilets Taken Down After Protest

June 6, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: black, Confederate, Educational, Lamar County, Negro, Paris, racism, signs, Tolerance, White, Words Matter

LAMAR COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A push to remove a couple of historic bathroom signs that say ‘Negro’ in the small town of Paris has succeeded.

Meant to educate about a time when racism ran rampant in the town, black community leaders call the signs offensive.

And resident Brenda Cherry agrees. As a young girl growing up outside the town about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas, Cherry says she experienced segregation first hand.

“That was humiliating and I was a kid so all I knew was that it felt bad,” said Cherry.

Paris is a town still recovering from a history that included public lynchings and racial intolerance.

Cherry was stunned when she recently noticed the segregation signs by the bathrooms inside the Lamar County Courthouse.

“You saw the big word ‘Negro’ then underneath that there was some small writing about the civil rights act,” she described.

web bathroom Signs For Negro Toilets Taken Down After Protest

Racist reminder or educational rhetoric? (photo credit: Brenda Cherry)

The signs were placed there 12 years ago to remind people of segregated restrooms, which no longer exist. The script is large, emblazoned in bold print onto a stark white background, spelling out ‘Negro Men’s Toilet’ and ‘Negro Women’s Toilet’. ‘Yet the copy explaining the sign’s historical significance is in very fine print.

“Why do you have new ‘Negro’ toilet signs hanging on the wall? Why? It served no purpose at all,” asked Cherry.

Many others, including local business leaders agree.

“To me it’s not history,” said Derrick X. Hughes with the Economic Development Corporation.

During its last meeting, county commissioners told opponents of the signs that the Texas Historical Commissioner wouldn’t allow them to come down.

But when CBS11 reporter JD Miles went to the courthouse Tuesday, the signs were gone. He went to the offices of county leaders for an explanation.

However, the county judge was not available nor did he respond to messages.

“It’s obvious that the commissioners court has taken the signs down and I think that’s telling about this community and the progressiveness of this community,” said Michael Paris with the Economic Development Corporation.

As for Cherry, she’s happy the signs aren’t up anymore.

“I’m glad they are moved. I think they should be thrown away.”

She now has her sights set on removing a large confederate monument honoring men described as heroes.

“They are not my heroes,” said Cherry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch