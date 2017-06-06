Teen Suspects Nabbed In String Of Keller Car Burglaries

KELLER (CBSDFW) – Police have arrested two juveniles and an 18-year old for breaking into several cars Monday night at an apartment complex near the Keller public library.
Keller Police say a 911 call about a suspicious person tipped them off to a trio of would-be bandits following at least 16 auto burglaries.
Officials say they arrested 18-year-old Jordan James Evans of Fort Worth and two unidentified juveniles for burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized crime.
Evans is being held on a $5,000 bond. The two younger teens were transported to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.
Keller Police were also working on the case with the Fort Worth Police Department. Officials believe the teens may be responsible for several similar incidents in North Fort Worth in recent weeks that have been making the rounds on social media.