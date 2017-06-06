Walmart Parking Lot Fight Ends With Two Men Shot

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly shooting two men in the parking lot of a Midlothian Walmart on Monday.
Police said Brian Taylor Speights shot Andrew Douglas Woodrum, 19, from Cedar Hill and Marshall Dillon Henry, 20, from Midlothian. All three men knew each other and were fighting until Speights escalated the violence with his handgun.
Woodrum is recovering from a gunshot wound to his torso at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He was in serious condition when air ambulance dropped him off.
Henry suffered a gunshot wound in the arm and face. Friends, along with Speights took him to Baylor Waxahachie. Speights called 911 on the way to the hospital and admitted to the operator he shot both victims.
Speights is currently at the Midlothian jail pending arraignment and transfer to the Ellis County jail for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.