Beltre In Walking Boot After Tuesday’s Game

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The Rangers got their future hall of fame third baseman back last week but he could be on his way back to the disabled list.
Adrian Beltre was pulled in the sixth inning of the Rangers 10-8 win over the Mets on Tuesday night after he jammed his ankle on first base.
Following the game, Beltre was observed in the clubhouse wearing a walking boot.
According to 105.3 The Fan’s Jared Sandler, Beltre has a sprained ankle.
More on his status should be known at some point Wednesday.
