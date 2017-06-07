Chain-Reaction Collin County Crash Kills 4, Others Injured

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people were killed Tuesday and another nine injured after a chain of car crashes along State Highway 121 near County Road 528 in northern Collin County.

Of the nine people hurt two were immediately taken to Medical City Plano and one was admitted. “We’ve got multiple people transported to various medical facilities,” said DPS spokesman Lt. Lonny Haschel.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) say for some unknown reason the driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix, which was travelling northbound, drastically slowed down. The Grand Prix was rear ended by a second car and sent spinning into oncoming traffic, causing three more vehicles to crash. Two of the four people in that Pontiac died at scene.

Two passengers in a Ford Focus that was hit by several of the cars were also killed. A four-year-old in the car survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Officials say their investigation into the cause of the crash is going to be exhaustive. “We want to make sure we do a complete and thorough job with the investigation and again there’s a lot of parts to it,” Lt. Haschel. “So, these folks are very focused and they’re going to remain that way until they can piece everything together.”

Highway 121, near the unincorporated community of Westminster, about 30 miles northwest of Plano, was closed throughout the evening yesterday as state troopers cleared the scene and gathered information.

So far there have been no updates on the conditions of patients at either hospital and the names of the crash victims have not been released.