Cowboys LB Roundup: Nzeocha Out, Jaylon + Lee In

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – When it comes to Dallas Cowboys linebackers, all OTAs eyes on Wednesday were on Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee. But Mark Nzeocha is also in the news from here at The Star in Frisco as he underwent a knee scope this week – a “clean-up procedure’’ — that will likely require him to be sidelined until training camp.

Nzeocha, a Cowboys seventh-round pick by Dallas in 2015, has spent much of his NFL career working through injuries. The 6-3, 239-pounder can play middle linebacker, where Anthony Hitchens is the incumbent starter and where coming 2016 second-round pick Jaylon Smith is projected to play if healthy.

On Wednesday, Smith made his first OTAs appearance during an open-media session and participated in all drills and briefly as a second-teamer in team work.

“Right from the start,’’ coach Jason Garrett saiid of Smith, “he’s made progress day-to-day. He’s an amazing guy with such spirit and attitude. He’s worked through so many obstacles and he just keeps going.’’

Pro Bowler Sean Lee, who has taken the last two Wednesdays off, also participated in this open-media session.