Doctors Deliver Baby Boy After Multi-Fatal Crash

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A baby doctors were forced to deliver after his mother was involved in a multi-fatal crash, is doing ok.

Heather Trimble was 8 months pregnant when her family collided with an out of control car Highway 121 near County Road 528 in northern Collin County Tuesday. She is still on a breathing apparatus.

Trimble’s 4-year-old daughter Matilda is recovering at Cook Children’s Hospital. Sadly, both of Trimble’s parents – Julie and Wayne Trimble — died in the crash.

They were two of the four people killed in the multi-car pileup that also sent nine people to the hospital.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) now believe the 16-year-old driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix, which was travelling northbound, slowed down to make a left turn. The Grand Prix was rear ended by a pickup and sent spinning into oncoming traffic, causing three more vehicles to crash.

Two of the four people in the Pontiac, 15-year-old Abigail Kendall and 15-year-old Brianna Gesino, both from Anna, died at scene.

Today administrators confirmed that all of the teenagers in the Grand Prix had ties to the Anna Independent School District.

The school has offered counseling to students struggling with the difficult news.

Officials said their investigation into the cause of the crash is going to be exhaustive.

“We want to make sure we do a complete and thorough job with the investigation and again there’s a lot of parts to it,” Lt. Haschel. “So, these folks are very focused and they’re going to remain that way until they can piece everything together.”