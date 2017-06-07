Interstate On-Ramp To Temporarily Close In Lake Dallas

LAKE DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers in Denton County may soon hit a roadblock during their daily commute. There is already a ton of road construction along Interstate-35E, north of the Sam Rayburn Tollway, through Lewisville and heading into Lake Dallas.

Now, even more orange barrels and barricades will be out on the road.

That is because the ramp onto northbound Interstate-35E from South Lake Dallas Drive will be shutting down at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. The closure is expected to last for about two months.

Thankfully, the alternate route is easy — just keep traveling straight along the service road until you reach Swisher Road.

This is all a part of the 35Express Project, which is a $1.4 billion expansion of the roadway between Interstate-635 in Dallas to Highway 380 in Denton County. Check the traffic map to see how the construction is impacting drivers, and to seek out some alternate routes.