Man Arrested In Grand Prairie For Online Solicitation Of Minor

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano man was arrested in Grand Prairie was arrested last month after allegedly arranging to meet a minor in Grand Prairie for sex.
Police said on May 5, Grand Prairie Police arrested Weldon Josiah (Joe) Blair, 54, for online solicitation of a minor – sexual conduct.
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying additional underage/minor victims in hopes those victims come forward and speak to them.
Anyone with information can call contact Detective Poor at (972)237-8898 or by email at bpoor@gptx.org.