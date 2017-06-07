CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Man Attacked And Robbed; Police Release Suspect Sketch

June 7, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Aggravated Robbery, Arlington Police, Composite Sketch, suspect

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery.

Police said on May 25, 2017 around 11:30 a.m., a 65-year-old man was walking on the Fish Creek Trail in Cravens Park when a suspect approached him from behind.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet. When the victim refused, the suspect then struck him from behind knocking him unconscious. The suspect took the victim’s wallet and took off.

The suspect’s description is vague but police did release a composite sketch.

Police said there could be a second suspect as well.

Detectives have canvassed the area, gathered information and talked with witnesses in hopes of obtaining leads.

Anyone with potentially helpful information on this crime can contact Detective John Henry at 817-459-5312.

