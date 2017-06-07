Multi-Car Accident Kills Elderly Couple In Euless

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – A multi-vehicle accident killed an elderly couple in Euless Tuesday evening.
According to Euless and Fort Worth Police, a possible drunk driver hit several cars at South Main street and Pipeline Road around 6:00 pm Tuesday.
Police say 80-year-old Louise Hudson’s injuries from the accident were severe and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, 79-year-old James Hudson was transported to JPS where he later died.
Police say the driver kept going after hitting the Hudson’s vehicle, ran a red light a few blocks away and hit several other cars.
Investigators are looking for the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene.
No other injuries were reported.