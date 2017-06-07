Piano-Playing Bear A Viral Hit After Colorado Condo Break-In

VAIL, Colo. (CBS DENVER/AP) — Police say it wasn’t a burglary — just a black bear that stomped, briefly, on piano keys while rummaging through an apartment in Colorado.

The revelation came after Katie Hawley reported her Vail apartment had been disturbed while she was away on May 31.

Vail police officers took the report of what Hawley originally thought was a burglary, but her surveillance cameras captured the intruder and it had four paws. The video showed the bear roaming through the apartment and pouncing on the piano keys.

Police Detective Sgt. Luke Causey says the bear, who climbed in through an open window, also helped itself to food from the freezer.

In a press release statement Vail police said, “The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly.” The video has certainly struck a viral chord on the internet.

FYI — the bear hasn’t been seen — or heard from — since.

