Pregame Nuggets: Yu’s Strikeout Numbers, Elvis’s Hitting Streak & More

*Elvis has an 11-game hitting streak during which he’s hitting .426 (20-for-47) with 6 2B and 11 RBI.

*Nomar Mazara has reached base in 27 straight starts (.352/.425/.552/.977 with 10 2B, 3 HR, and 19 RBI to go along with 13 BB and 22 K)

*Mazara’s extra-base hit frequency

2016: 6.3% (Lg avg: 8.0%)

2017: 9.3% (Lg avg: 8.1%)

*Best AB/HR rates in Rangers history

1. JOEY GALLO, 10.94 AB/HR (2017)

2. Alex Rodriguez, 10.95 AB/HR (2002)

3. Juan Gonzalez, 11.51 AB/HR (1996)

*Darvish has gone 6 straight starts without 10+ Ks, tied for the 4th longest streak in his career. Longest: 11

*% of starts with 10+ K for Darvish

Pre-TJ: 31.3% (26/83)

Post-TJ: 13.8% (4/29)

*Yu Darvish has held hitters to a .098 BA w/ RISP this year, easily best in MLB. Next closest? Gio Gonzalez, .117.

*Darvish has held hitters to a .145 BA w/ RISP since the start of 2016, best in MLB among 180 qualifiers.

*Darvish is averaging a career-low K/9 (9.64) and his second worst BB/9 (3.74).

*Since the start of 2016, Darvish has struck out 36.2% of batters w/ RISP, best in MLB. League average: 19.8%

*The Mets SP’s are averaging just above 5.1 IP/start, 7th worst in MLB. The Rangers SP’s average 5.2 IP/start. League avg: 5.2 IP/start.

*Seems awfully important for Zack Wheeler to get ahead. Opponents are batting .528 against him this year when Wheeler’s behind, 130th/132 qualified pitchers. League average: .349

*Zack Wheeler was the 6th overall pick by the Giants in the notorious “Mike Trout Draft” in 2009.

*Wheeler is from Dallas, GA…same as country music star Travis Tritt

*Zack’s brother, Adam, was a 13th round pick of Yanks but career was derailed by injury. Adam and Wheeler’s brother, Jacob, are both 10+ years older and were big influences on him developing as an athlete as a youngster.