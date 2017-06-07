Texas State Rep Victoria Neave Arrested For DWI

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A local Texas State Representative has been charged with DWI following an overnight crash.
36-year-old Victoria Neave was detained by Dallas Police around 11:30 pm Tuesday night after she allegedly crashed her car near La Vista Dr. and Abrams Parkway in the Lakewood area.
Neave was transported to the Dallas County jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.
During the recent legislative session, Neave went on a self-imposed hunger strike for four days to protest the “sanctuary city” bill.
Neave, a democrat from Mesquite, represents Texas House District 107, which includes parts of Dallas, Mesquite, and Garland.
