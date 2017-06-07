BREAKING NEWS: Trump Nominating Christopher Wray As New FBI Director | Read More | CBSN Live Coverage

President Trump To Nominate Christopher Wray As FBI Director

June 7, 2017 6:51 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump has named the person he has nominated as the new director of the FBI.

In a tweet sent early Wednesday morning, the President named Christopher A. Wray as his pick to be the new director of the agency.

Wray, a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School, was nominated by President George W. Bush as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division and served in that position until 2005.

After serving in the Department of Justice, Wray returned to private practice, specializing in white collar and internal investigations.

While working at the King & Spalding law firm, Wray represented New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during the so-called “Bridgegate” scandal.

Former FBI Director James Comey was fired by Mr. Trump on May 9. Trump’s nomination comes just one day before Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee.

