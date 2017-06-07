Trump’s Lawyer: President Feels ‘Vindicated’ By Comey’s Forthcoming Testimony

WASHINGTON (AP/CBSDFW) – A lawyer for Donald Trump says the president feels ‘completely and totally vindicated’ by Comey’s testimony and is eager to move forward.
Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday. His prepared statement was released Wednesday afternoon.
In the statement, Comey says he and Trump dined together privately in January. During the meal, he says Trump asked him if he wanted to remain on as FBI director. Comey says he replied that he wanted to serve out his ten-year term and “was not on anybody’s side politically.”
Comey will also tell the Senate committee he offered assurance to Trump in January that he wasn’t under investigation.
This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.
