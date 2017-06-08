2 Men Shot, 1 Fatally, Outside Dallas Strip Club

COMING UP AT 9:00 AM: CBS Live Coverage As James Comey Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

June 8, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cabaret, Dallas Cabaret South, Deadly Shooting, Shooting, Shooting Death, Strip club, strip club shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are now investigating their 73rd murder of the year. One of two men shot in the parking lot of a strip club died this morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Dallas Cabaret strip club off of Harry Hines Boulevard. Police believe the two men were shot after a fight broke out in the parking lot, near a hot dog stand. The gunman is still on the loose.

Both victims were taken to Parkland Hospital, but one died from his injuries. Police have not released the names of either of the men.

At sunrise the scene outside the club was still very active, with Dallas investigators working to piece together evidence. There have also been a number people hanging out around the club, but it isn’t know if any witnessed the shooting because police say so far they’re not cooperating.

The club was open at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

