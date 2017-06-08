Several People Arrested For Illegal Racing In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas have made a series of arrests in relation to illegal racing that was happening in the 8400 block of Eastpoint Drive, in the warehouse district. Five people were taken into custody for racing and a sixth person was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Residents nearby had been complaining about the street racing, particularly on Mondays and Saturdays when the activity was drawing the largest crowds. Police developed a plan to view the racing firsthand and identify some of the suspects. Authorities then made contact with more than 70 people who were said to be participants, either as racers or spectators.

The following suspects were arrested as a result of this police operation.

Christian Torres, 19

Herbert Umanzor, 26

David Lopez, 21

Christopher Lopez, 19

Steven Hernandez, 19

Rafael Cardenas, 22

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement officials seized nine vehicles that were involved in the illegal activity. Five of those vehicles were taken in for racing, three were seized for a failure to maintain financial responsibility, and one was brought in with the suspect who had outstanding warrants. Five citations were also written.

Police also seized a BB gun, 1.8 grams of marijuana and .2 grams of cocaine.

This illegal racing activity had been taking place on Forney Road, which is located just south of Eastpoint Drive but still within the warehouse district. The racing was shifted to the new location after a previous mass arrest was made.