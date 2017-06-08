Former US Attorney, Comey Employee Reacts To Testimony

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Former US Attorney, Comey Employee Reacts To Testimony

June 8, 2017 9:29 PM By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: fbi, former FBI director, former U.S. Attorney, James Comey, obstruction of justice, President Donald Trump, Richard Roper, russia, Senate Intelligence Hearing

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – While all eyes and ears were focused on the James Comey Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. Thursday, local attorney and former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Richard Roper offered his insight into what was said.

Roper worked for Comey during their time with the Department of Justice.

Comey began his testimony with an impassioned statement about what he claims the Trump Administration has made of his work and reputation since he was fired by President Trump last month.

“The administration then chose to defame me and the FBI by saying that the organization was in disarray. That it was poorly led. That the workforce had lost confidence in it’s leader. Those were lies plain and simple,” said Comey.

Roper reacted to that statement saying, “I got the impression that Mr. Comey was very offended by the President’s comments about the morale at the FBI and one of the reasons he was fired.”

Roper describes Comey as a trusted leader within the organizations he has worked in, and says what surprised him the most was Comey’s own admission of leaking a memo to reporters through a friend because of President Trump’s tweet about recordings of their meetings.

“I don’t know why he did that,” said Roper. “I think there were other routes that he could have gone through to achieve the same results. I don’t understand why he would go through a third party to leak information to the press.”

President Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz also reacted to the hearing and specifically addressed statement made by Comey that the President ordered him to back off those linked to the Russia investigation.

Kasowitz said, “The President never informed or directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone. The President also never told Mr. Comey ‘I need loyalty. I expect loyalty’.”

Roper said the hearing didn’t offer the slam dunk conclusion into the investigation of whether there is enough evidence to pursue allegations of obstruction of justice against the President.

“We’re going to have to guard ourselves to the fact that this investigation is going to go on for a while,” said Roper.

More from Ken Molestina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch