Former First Lady Barbara Bush Celebrates 92nd Birthday

June 8, 2017 5:57 AM
KENEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast.

She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers.

A family spokesman says several family members are with them at Walker’s Point.

Her husband, the nation’s 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.

