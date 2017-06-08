Carbon Monoxide Leak Suspected For 3 Deaths In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating the deaths of three people inside of a home in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. The victims were found at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night along Red Bud Drive, not far from Jim Miller Road, and all of them were related.

It was a concerned family member who originally called police officers and fire officials to the scene. When authorities arrived at the home, they located the victims — a mother and father in their 80s and a daughter in her 60s — all deceased inside of the residence.

The victims were later identified as Alejandro and Raquel Rocha, and daughter Belinda Dandrige from San Diego.

This appears to be a possible gas leak. A hazardous materials team did find high levels of carbon monoxide inside of the home, and police said that there were no signs of forced entry or trauma to the victims. The official causes of their deaths will have to be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.

“I don’t want to confirm carbon monoxide,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department, “but it’s a tragic loss to have three members of the same family to be deceased inside of a home. It’s not a good feeling for anybody, but especially for members of this particular family. This is a tragic event.”

Neighbors called the situation incredibly sad. “I try to be strong. I go home, light the candles and pray for them. That’s all you can do,” said neighbor Carmen McGaha. “I can’t believe we were all in the kitchen yesterday. Her daughter, her, her husband were all in the kitchen yesterday morning. And now this.”

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident, and no other homes are in danger.