Crooks Stealing Credit Cards From Mailboxes

BEDFORD (CBS11) – Criminals stealing credit cards from mailboxes and using them to get cash from ATM’s are part of what Bedford Police believe is larger criminal organization.

U.S. Postal inspectors are also working on the case, which includes crimes in Flower Mound and Fort Worth.

The crime appears to involve Bank of America customers and ATM’s.

Police said they have one suspect in custody but are still trying to identify others captured by surveillance cameras.

Police released pictures Thursday of a man driving a white convertible Chevy Camaro when he pulled up to an ATM in Fort Worth. The man was wearing a hat and surgical mask.

Another sequence of pictures from a different ATM showed a man with a beard sunglasses and a hat. The pictures were taken over the span of a couple hours on May 25.

Police would not reveal exactly how the crime works, but said it involves stealing cards from mailboxes. Those cards are then used to withdraw cash.

“Have your neighbors that stay home during the day, be alert, for people checking mailboxes that don’t belong” said Bedford Sgt. Jerry Buford.

Buford said a man named Bradney Manasse was in custody and possibly connected to the crime.

Sources confirmed Manasse was picked up on an unrelated charge in Carrollton, and being held on a federal warrant connected to a case out of New Jersey.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service had no comment on the investigation Thursday.

Bank of America was looking into the reports.

The company protects customers against all unauthorized and fraudulent transactions.

A representative said online and mobile banking can help with fast alerts to catch fraudulent activity on accounts.