DART Crews Dig Up 100-Year-Old Remains Of Child

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A DART crew digging in east Plano accidentally unearthed the remains of a small child in the DART owned rail right-of-way near Davis Cemetery.

Plano police believe the child died more than a hundred years ago and was buried without a headstone to mark the location.

The body was turned over to the Collin County medical examiner’s office, which then asked that the Plano Police Department come and visit the site and document what followed. Additionally, the current cemetery owner and grandson of its founder, Marcellus “Marty” Davis, was notified.

A woman who lives east of the cemetery said she remembers many unmarked burials at the location from when she was younger. Those unmarked burials were on what is now DART property since the early 70s.

DART says it has completed its work in the area for now but will develop a plan to delineate locations of any other graves in its right of way to establish a new boundary between the rail corridor and the cemetery.

The transit agency said it will need to identify all utilities in the corridor and their relation to the cemetery and the rail alignment.

The work will likely involve surveying, historic research and potentially ground penetrating radar. There are also plans for DART employees to meet with representatives of the community and the City of Plano to update the work.

Finally, DART has contacted the ME to determine what the next steps are for re-internment of the remains.