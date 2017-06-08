Memorial To Honor 15 Killed In West Fertilizer Plant Explosion

June 8, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: deadly explosion, Fertilizer Plant Explosion, memorial, West, West Fertilizer Co.

WEST (AP) — Work has begun on a memorial to honor the 15 people killed in the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in the Central Texas city of West.

The memorial is being built in a city park about 100 yards from where the West Fertilizer Co. plant exploded on April 17, 2013.

A federal investigation into the blast that caused $100 million in damage determined it was a criminal act.

Memorial committee chairman Joe Pustejovsky says donations will cover the $300,000 cost of the project.

The memorial, designed by former West resident Kurt Vrbas, will feature a reflecting pool surrounded by plaques that pay tribute to the 12 first-responders and three residents who died.

Pustejovsky says construction began a month ago and is scheduled to conclude by the end of the summer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch