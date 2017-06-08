The Fan: Help Us Rebuild A Playground For Youth World

It’s absolutely awful what happened to Youth World in South Dallas. Their brand new playground where hundreds of students were set to play the Summer was destroyed by arson on Monday.

Youth World is a non-profit that provides resources to hundreds of children across Southern Dallas. Their mission: Impact high crime, low income environment through education, music, and life-skills programs. Help make children’s hope for the future obtainable.

Help us raise the funds to relieve some of their economic burden! We are asking for help to rebuild their playground that was just built by the Dallas Stars Foundation.

All day Thursday on 105.3 The Fan, from Shan & RJ at 5:30am until 11:00pm with the K&C Masterpiece, we will be taking high bidders for some awesome items.

100% of the proceeds goes directly to Youth World

If you want to bid on any of these items, just call our regular number 877-881-1053.

Item #1: An autographed official baseball from future Hall of Fame Ranger Adrian Beltre

Item #2: An autographed official Dallas Cowboys helmet from 4 time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith

Item #3: An autographed official Dallas Cowboys helmet from wideout Cole Beasley

Item #4: You get the entire CBS Radio Suite at Globe Life Park next Friday night (June 16, 2017) to watch the Rangers against the Mariners. *Food and soft drinks will also be provided in the suite.

Item #5: A one of a kind Radio Row Super Bowl autographed football from Houston. 71 signatures including 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame Signatures and 14 signatures that are in the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s a one of a kind football.

If you can’t bid on one of these items, it would be a huge help if you could go to youthworld.org. $5 dollars, $10 dollars will help rebuild the playground and buy meals for these kids.