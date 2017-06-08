Woman Run Over By SUV In Grocery Store Parking Lot

June 8, 2017 1:29 PM
CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has been run over by an SUV in a grocery store parking lot in Cedar Hill.

Police say they’re investigating the incident that happened in the parking lot of a Kroger on FM 1382.

The unidentified woman was seriously injured and rushed to Charlton Methodist Hospital. Her exact medical condition isn’t known.

The driver of the small SUV stayed at the scene after the accident and police say the person is “cooperating with investigators as they work to determine how the crash occurred.” So far, police have not filed charges against the driver.

* This is a breaking news story and will be undated as more information becomes available.

