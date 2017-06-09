Catch Exciting Racing Action At Devil’s Bowl Speedway

MESQUITE (KRLD) – For more than 50 years, Devil’s Bowl Speedway has been thrilling race fans from all over the Metroplex.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway moved to its current location on Lawson Road in Mesquite from far east Dallas in 1967; and since 1972, it’s been the family business of Lanny and Martin Edwards.

Lanny Edwards says there are three main types of racing at Devil’s Bowl. “Our main class of what we feature at Devil’s Bowl is sprint cars,” says the elder Edwards. “We also run modifieds, limited modifieds and the factory stocks.”

Besides being one of the promoters, Martin Edwards also races at Devil’s Bowl. He says the competition is fierce.

“Getting a win at this place with everybody that’s won here in the past, it’s a pretty special list,” says Martin.

Unlike other dirt tracks in North Texas, which are a quarter mile, Devil’s Bowl is a half-mile. Racer Jamey Lough from Haslet says that makes the racing action twice as intense.

“A lot more speed and a little bit more using your brain going through the corner,” says Lough.

Drivers from near and far, including Steve Nabors from Heath, Texas, agree that Devil’s Bowl is top notch.

“Devil’s Bowl is first class,” says Nabors. “It’s been that way for 50 years. It’s number-one. It’s one of the best dirt tracks in the country, hands down.”

Other racers share that sentiment.

“It’s a nice facility. Great races, great everything going on here,” says B.A. Jensen of Wills Point, Texas.

“We do it as a family. My brother racing over here, (along with) my stepdad,” says Matthew Reid of Sunnyvale, Texas. “It’s kind of a big family deal to us. We all come out here on Saturday nights and have fun.”

Lanny Edwards says some of the drivers who have raced at Devil’s Bowl have gone on to achieve superstardom.

“(Johnny) Rutherford has raced here,” says Lanny. (Jeff) Gordon has raced here. (Steve) Kinser; you name it, they’ve all been here.”

Son Martin says the best part is that it’s first-class family entertainment at a price families can afford.

“You can’t go to the movies for what you can go to the races for a lot of times,” the younger Edwards says.