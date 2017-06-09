NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour: At Scrumbscious Burgers & PieShakes in Mesquite: Your Hometown | Listen Live

Court Denies Innocence Appeal In Austin Yogurt Shop Murders

June 9, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Austin, capital murder, mass murder, Yogurt, yogurt shop, yogurt shop murders

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from a man who wants the Texas courts to declare him innocent of killing four young women in Austin’s notorious 1991 yogurt shop murders.

Robert Springsteen was one of two men initially convicted of capital murder. The convictions were later overturned and the charges dismissed. Springsteen wants a formal declaration of innocence to allow him to collect more than $700,000 from the state for wrongful imprisonment.

Two lower courts have ruled against him and the state Supreme Court on Friday rejected his appeal without issuing an opinion.

Prosecutors have said the case remains open. Springsteen was awaiting retrial in 2009 when prosecutors dismissed the charges after a new DNA profile could not be matched to him.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch