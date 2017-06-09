Football Coach Looks Back On Long Career At Mesquite HS

MESQUITE (KRLD) – For 28 years, Robbie Robinson roamed the sidelines for the Mesquite High School football team. Now he’s calling it a career.

Robinson played defensive end for the 1974 Skeeters team that made the state final. They lost. But after college, Robinson found that he still wanted to do more for the game.

“I had the opportunity to come back home and work with some guys that I knew. I just never left.”

He credits the people around the program for making it special.

“I really will miss the people that I have come into contact with while being here. There were lots of great people.”

With years of memories, one is the top of the list: winning the 2001 state championship.

“To have the opportunity to go back as a coach at my high school and finally win it, that was really big.”

The one that still haunts him: his 2012 team.

“We were 10-0 and we end up running into Allen in the second round. They went on to win the championship, but I really believe that could have been us if we had gotten past them,” Robinson recalls.

Robinson says what he’ll miss the most are the connections.

“When you’re a young coach you live for gameday and the adrenaline rush you get Friday nights. But as you get older, you really look forward to the day to day interactions with them (students). I started really looking forward to practice.”

He says the students that touched him are the ones with strong parents.

“It’d be the kid that I could go to their parents and say, ‘You did a real good job at raising your kid’ and I didn’t say that to every parent.”

As Robinson steps away from the game, he remembers a piece of advice he was given years ago.

“If you can live without it, live without it. So I am going to try to live without it.”