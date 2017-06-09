Man Wanted For Multiple Business Burglaries

UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in University Park are seeking help in identifying a man who burglarized two businesses on Preston Road in the early morning hours of Friday, May 30.
Police said the suspect broke into the Vintage Car Wash and Preston Road Pharmacy.
No money or merchandise was taken from Vintage Car Wash, but soon after the suspect went inside the Preston Road Pharmacy and stole prescription drugs.
“The suspect is described as “black, 5’10”-6’01”, 190-220 pounds, stocky build, wearing dark colored Adidas pants with white stripes, green hoodie with dark toboggan underneath, reflective light colored athletic shoes, dark wrist strap gloves with orange accents and wearing a very distinctive looking mask.”
Anyone with information on these crimes can call Detective Bruce Marshall at 214-987-5359.