North Texas Toll Rates To Increase On July 1

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – It will soon cost you more to drive on many North Texas toll roads.
The North Texas Tollway Authority announced toll rates are going up on July 1.
TollTag members, on average, will pay an additional penny member pile, from 17.06 to 18.01 cents.
ZipCash customers, who pay an average of 50% more than TollTag members, will also see an increase in their rates.
The NTTA regularly schedules increases to fund new transportation choices; repay their more than $9 billion in bonds for newly built toll roads; and keep up with inflation.
NTTA does not receive tax dollars to operate, or maintain, its toll roads