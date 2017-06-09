Police: ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’ Didn’t Happen Between Teacher And Student

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Police investigating a report of “inappropriate physical contact” between a substitute teacher and a student at Donna Park Elementary School in Hurst, determined the offense didn’t happen.
Child Protective Services notified Hurst police of the alleged incident on May 16, 2017.
Donna Park Elementary is located in the 1100 block of Scott Drive.
The teacher was removed from the campus when it was initially reported, and the student’s parents were contacted.
The police department said it will continue working closely with the H-E-B ISD in all circumstances that merit investigation.