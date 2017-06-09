Texas Inmate Escapes, Kills Resident For Car, Dies In Shootout

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Texas Inmate Escapes, Kills Resident For Car, Dies In Shootout

June 9, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Brownsville, Detention Officer, Escaped Inmate, inmate, inmate escape, San Benito, San Benito Texas, Texas Inmate

SAN BENITO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials in South Texas say an inmate disarmed a detention officer, escaped to a nearby house where he killed a resident and took his vehicle, then led authorities on a car chase that ended in a shootout that left the fugitive dead.

Brownsville police say the incident began shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taking inmate Miguel Garcia for medical attention at an off-site clinic. On the way, Garcia attacked the deputy, slashed his face and took his gun belt and assault-style rifle.

Police spokesman J.J. Trevino says Garcia then forced his way into a house, demanding the keys to a car. He shot and killed 56-year-old Mario Martinez when Martinez tried to reason with him, then Garcia took his car and led officers on a pursuit that ended 20 miles to the north in a San Benito parking lot where he died in a shootout.

No other officers were injured.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch