Texas Inmate Escapes, Kills Resident For Car, Dies In Shootout

SAN BENITO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials in South Texas say an inmate disarmed a detention officer, escaped to a nearby house where he killed a resident and took his vehicle, then led authorities on a car chase that ended in a shootout that left the fugitive dead.
Brownsville police say the incident began shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taking inmate Miguel Garcia for medical attention at an off-site clinic. On the way, Garcia attacked the deputy, slashed his face and took his gun belt and assault-style rifle.
Police spokesman J.J. Trevino says Garcia then forced his way into a house, demanding the keys to a car. He shot and killed 56-year-old Mario Martinez when Martinez tried to reason with him, then Garcia took his car and led officers on a pursuit that ended 20 miles to the north in a San Benito parking lot where he died in a shootout.
No other officers were injured.
