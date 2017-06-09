NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Texas Sheriff’s Deputy, Husband Accused Of Murder Leave Jail

June 9, 2017 12:21 PM
HOUSTON (AP)A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy and her husband accused of murder in the killing of a man during a late-night confrontation have been released from custody.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Chauna and Terry Thompson have posted bail and that they have a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

They surrendered to authorities late Thursday after a grand jury that day handed up separate indictments against them.

The Thompsons are accused of causing the death of 24-year-old John Hernandez outside a Houston-area restaurant in May.

Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted an intoxicated Hernandez after seeing him urinate in public.

Chauna Thompson, who was off-duty, arrived later to help her husband subdue and restrain Hernandez.

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Looks like murder to me. It’s a dirty shame that no one in the restaurant attempted to prevent this killing.

