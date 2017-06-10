2 Dead In Accident Involving Motorcycle & Pickup In Aubrey

AUBREY (CBSDFW.COM) – Aubrey police are investigating a fatal accident that killed two people on a motorcycle Saturday.
Police say the motorcycle was involved in an accident with a pickup truck in the 9700 block of U.S. Highway 377 in north Aubrey.
Both occupants on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released by authorities.
According to police, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene but was later caught by authorities a few miles from the accident. The name of the driver has not been released.
Police say further details related to the accident are currently under investigation.