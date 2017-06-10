Mavs’ Barnes Leads Basketball Camp With Former DPD Chief Brown

June 10, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Basketball Camp, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Police Athletic League, Dallas Police Chief David Brown, Harrison Barnes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes and former Dallas Police Chief David Brown are using the basketball court to teach important life lessons to at-risk youth.

Dallas Mavericks’ Harrison Barnes leads a basketball camp for at-risk youth. (CBS 11)

Over 150 at-risk youth took part in a basketball camp on Saturday led by Mavericks’ Barnes and with Brown as a special guest.

“This is not just a basketball camp. This is showing people in this community that you care,” said former Police Chief Brown.

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown visits basketball camp as special guest. (CBS 11)

Another goal of the camp was to build relationships between the children and law enforcement.

The camp was hosted by the Dallas Police Athletic League and included children ranging from eight to 18 years old.

