Mavs’ Barnes Leads Basketball Camp With Former DPD Chief Brown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes and former Dallas Police Chief David Brown are using the basketball court to teach important life lessons to at-risk youth.
Over 150 at-risk youth took part in a basketball camp on Saturday led by Mavericks’ Barnes and with Brown as a special guest.
“This is not just a basketball camp. This is showing people in this community that you care,” said former Police Chief Brown.
Another goal of the camp was to build relationships between the children and law enforcement.
The camp was hosted by the Dallas Police Athletic League and included children ranging from eight to 18 years old.